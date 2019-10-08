McCoy wins Centennial Regional, Central team advances

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — On the back of senior Justin McCoy, the Central Maroons boys golf team is on to the sectional by coming in second at the Centennial Regional.
McCoy won a three-way playoffs for medalist honors after shooting a 76. He birdied the second hole to win the playoff.
TEAM RESULTS
|1
|Normal (University)
|318
|2
|Champaign (Central)
|319
|3
|Bloomington (H.S.)
|327
|4
|Fairbury (Prairie Central)
|340
|5
|Champaign (Centennial)
|346
|6
|Pontiac
|353
|7
|Rantoul
|354
|8
|Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
|369
|9
|Urbana (H.S.)
|387
|10
|Danville (H.S.)
|424
CENTRAL TEAM SCORES
|Justin McCoy (Sr.)
|76
|Wade Schacht (Fr.)
|79
|Cam Baker (Sr.)
|79
|Charlie Cekander (Fr.)
|85
|Evan Czys (Sr.)
|87
|Jake Lehr (Sr.)
|92
INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING
|Damien McMullen (Sr.)
|Champaign (Centennial)
|77
|Trey VanWinkle (Sr.)
|Rantoul
|85
|Casey Dillman (Sr.)
|Rantoul
|85
|Jalen Childs (Sr.)
|Rantoul
|85
|Matt Horner (Sr.)
|Urbana (H.S.)
|87