McCoy wins Centennial Regional, Central team advances

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — On the back of senior Justin McCoy, the Central Maroons boys golf team is on to the sectional by coming in second at the Centennial Regional.

McCoy won a three-way playoffs for medalist honors after shooting a 76. He birdied the second hole to win the playoff.

TEAM RESULTS

1Normal (University)318
2Champaign (Central)319
3Bloomington (H.S.)327
4Fairbury (Prairie Central)340
5Champaign (Centennial)346
6Pontiac353
7Rantoul354
8Mahomet (M.-Seymour)369
9Urbana (H.S.)387
10Danville (H.S.)424

CENTRAL TEAM SCORES

Justin McCoy (Sr.)76
Wade Schacht (Fr.)79
Cam Baker (Sr.)79
Charlie Cekander (Fr.)85
Evan Czys (Sr.)87
Jake Lehr (Sr.)92

INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING

Damien McMullen (Sr.)Champaign (Centennial)77
Trey VanWinkle (Sr.)Rantoul85
Casey Dillman (Sr.)Rantoul85
Jalen Childs (Sr.)Rantoul85
Matt Horner (Sr.)Urbana (H.S.)87

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER