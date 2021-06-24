Mboyo wins Athlete of the Week

URBANA (WCIA) — Daniel Mboyo is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Urbana senior led the Tigers to a third place team finish at the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Finals.

He helped with his wins in long jump and as part of the 4×100 meter relay team. The trophy is the first for Urbana in Track and Field since 1942. The Illini signee says that made the success all the more sweeter.

“It meant a lot to us because on the boys side we haven’t really brought home a trophy yet,” says Mboyo. “In like 2019, the girls got to bring home a trophy and we saw how excited their team was. We just wanted to do the same.”

Mboyo is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//