DANVILLE (WCIA) — Karena Mayfield is WCIA 3’s Athlete of the Week. The senior track and field standout won the Big 12 title in the discus throwing a new personal best of 32.19 meters, helping the Vikings to a third place finish in the meet.

The senior comes from a family of throwers, her two older brothers also competed for the Vikings in the shot and discus, and are big supporters. Karena is getting set to throw in the sectional this week, as she tries to compete for a chance to go to state.

“I’m really wanting just to make it to state,” Mayfield said. “I really probably don’t really care about the PR at this point. I really want to get that accomplishment to get to state.”

Mayfield is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//