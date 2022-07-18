WCIA — Eastern Illinois pitcher and Mattoon grad Hayden Birdsong was the final pick of the sixth round of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft on Monday, the 196th overall selection by the San Francisco Giants. Birdsong had a 3.35 ERA for the Panthers this spring, striking out 66 hitters in 45.2 innings for the Panthers. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right handed pitcher has a slot value of $251,10k for the draft position. This is the sixth straight season EIU has had a player selected in the draft.
|Year
|Player
|Team
|2022
2021
|Hayden Birdsong (6th)
Trey Sweeney (1st – 20th Overall)
|San Francisco Giants
New York Yankees
|2020
|Will Klein (5th)
|Kansas City Royals
|2019
|Michael YaSenka (17th)
|St. Louis Cardinals
|2019
|Jimmy Govern (30th)
|Kansas City Royals
|2018
|Jake Haberer
|Seattle Mariners
|2017
|Michael McCormick (34th)
|Chicago White Sox
|2017
|Matt Wivinis
|New York Yankees