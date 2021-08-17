Marquez Beason to miss first few weeks of season, Illini scrimmage for second time

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois wide receiver Marquez Beason will miss at least the first few weeks of the season, head coach Bret Bielema announced on Monday. The former highly recruited defensive back is still trying to recover from a pulled hamstring after getting hurt in the final summer workout before training camp started.

Beason played in six games for the Illini last season, starting two in his first year on the field in college. The Texas native tore his ACL as a true freshman, just a few days into training camp in 2019, ending his season before it really ever started. The former highly touted recruit switched to wide receiver after spring ball earlier this year. he told WCIA 3 on Saturday his focus is on returning to the field as soon as possible and getting the program back to winning ways.

“Really we just trying to move forward, looking to the future,” Beason said. “Coach B has been preaching about the future, so we just moving forward. Just excited to see my brothers succeed. We have a lot of great talent on our team and just want to see everybody make plays and reach their full potential.”