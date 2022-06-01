WCIA — Maroa-Forsyth baseball is heading to the state tournament for the first time in 27 years and the Trojans go to Peoria riding a walk-off high. Down to their final strike in Monday’s Class 2A Lincoln Land super-sectional game against Monticello, Maroa-Forsyth battled back and got a walk-off hit in the 8th inning from sophomore Kaiden Maurer to send the team to the Final Four.

“It feels awesome,” Maroa-Forsyth senior pitcher Jaxson Grubbs said. “We haven’t been to state since ’95 I believe so it feels awesome.”



“I’m just so happy that we got over the hump,” Maroa-Forsyth head coach Sean Martin said. “Our goal this whole year was to get to Peoria and here we are.”

The Trojans (32-1) haven’t lost in nearly a month and that was to Class 3A school Mahomet-Seymour, who won a regional over the weekend. Grubbs has led the way on the mound this season with an 11-1 record and 2.23 ERA. Maurer is one of five players hitting .400 or better on the season.

Maroa-Forsyth faces Richmond-Burton (31-5) in the Class 2A state semifinals Friday at 3 p.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria.