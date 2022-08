MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour’s Valient Walsh is the first Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner for this fall. Walsh returned the opening kickoff of the second half 92 yards for a touchdown, helping the Bulldogs to a 51-14 blowout win over Morton in the season opener on Friday.

Thanks to all who participated in the online fan vote, Walsh received nearly 80 percent of the vote.