MAHOMET (WCIA) — Maddie Logsdon couldn’t have envisioned herself in this scenario when the season started. The Mahomet-Seymour freshman wasn’t even on varsity a month ago, now she’s one of the biggest reasons why the Bulldogs are going to state.

“I never thought I was going to be starting,” Logsdon said about her role.”

Logsdon was on JV most of the season before an injury required a call-up to varsity, just in time for the playoffs.

“I remember it vividly, it was against BCC,” Logsdon said. “He (head coach James Heinold) told me, ‘We’re just going to change up the line-up today.’ And he read down and was like, ‘Maddie Logsdon, starting third.’ I was very nervous but also excited.”

Logsdon’s impact was on full display in the sectional title game against Glenwood, with the freshman hitting not one, but two home runs, including a game-trying two-run shot in the seventh. It propelled the Bulldogs to the program’s first sectional title.

“The second one was like, ‘Oh my god that felt so good, it’s totally going over,’ as soon as I hit it,” Logsdon said.



“We knew that she was capable of doing some really great things,” Mahomet-Seymour head coach James Heinold said. “But we didn’t know she was going to win the sectional championship for us.”

Stepping into the line-up as a freshman during one of the most tense times of the season wasn’t easy but her new teammates welcomed her in with open arms.

“They all made me feel like I was part of the team from the get-go, even when I was sitting on the bench,” added Logsdon.



“As soon as she came up on Varsity we told her, ‘You got this. We know it’s scary being a freshman,'” Mahomet-Seymour senior infielder Abby Akers said. “I was a Freshman on Varsity and you (Logsdon) wouldn’t be here if we didn’t believe in you , if (Coach) Heinold didn’t believe in you. I think that really helped her and gave her the confidence she needed.”

Logsdon will once again be counted on over the weekend as Mahomet-Seymour plays in its first final four. The Bulldogs face Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria in the Class 3A semifinals.