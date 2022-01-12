Lunney bringing up tempo offense to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After two seasons as the offensive coordinator at UTSA, Barry Lunney Jr. had his first day on the job since joining Bret Bielema’s staff.

Lunney says he will bring with him a pro style offense with tempo, or as Bielema put it “tempro.” The relationship the two made at Arkansas led to this big move for Lunney.

After two successful seasons at UTSA, Barry Lunney decided to make the jump to the Big Ten and Illinois. His past with Bret Bielema was the key decision maker for the new Illini OC.



"It's about the same type of relationship and confidence I had in Coach Traylor." pic.twitter.com/Y1uzeRBZrx — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 12, 2022

“The last two years at UTSA, I’ve been able to see what he can do as an offensive coordinator,” says Bielema. “Took that program to new levels of success. As I decided to make transition, I began to look at different offensive coaches, I just kept gravitating back towards Coach Lunney at UTSA.”

“At the end of the day, even though it was a difficult decision because of the relationships I had formed with the coaches and players at UTSA, but obviously knowing what I’m walking into and having a familiarity with Bret was ultimately the deciding factor for me,” says Lunney.

Bielema said he will be the only new coach on staff this offseason. The Spring schedule is still in flux, but players will start their offseason training program on the first day of classes.