Luffman wins second straight national title

WCIA — Urbana native and Illinois wrestling freshman Luke Luffman is a national champion for the second straight year after winning the USA Wrestling/Marine Corps Junior National Freestyle Title at 285 pounds on Tuesday in Fargo, N.D.

#Fargo2019 Time runs out. Luke Luffman wins 4-1 and becomes heavyweight freestyle champion @USMarineCorps — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) July 16, 2019

Luffman beat Aydin Guttridge 4-1 in the final match, both guys are from Illinois. This is just another addition to a long list of accomplishments for Luffman, who is the most decorated wrestler in Champaign-Urbana history. He won three-straight state titles for the Tigers and was named the WCIA 3 Winter/Spring Athlete of the Year. Watch that story here: