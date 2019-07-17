Luffman wins second straight national title

WCIA — Urbana native and Illinois wrestling freshman Luke Luffman is a national champion for the second straight year after winning the USA Wrestling/Marine Corps Junior National Freestyle Title at 285 pounds on Tuesday in Fargo, N.D.
Luffman beat Aydin Guttridge 4-1 in the final match, both guys are from Illinois. This is just another addition to a long list of accomplishments for Luffman, who is the most decorated wrestler in Champaign-Urbana history. He won three-straight state titles for the Tigers and was named the WCIA 3 Winter/Spring Athlete of the Year. Watch that story here: