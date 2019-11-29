Lovie: “You need to beat your rival”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois hasn’t beaten their in-state rival, Northwestern, since 2014. They get their next shot on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats have dominated the series as of late, winning six of the last seven meetings. The last Illini win was 2014 in Evanston.

“There’s a rival you have everywhere. Big Sandy High School, where I went to school, Hawkins, right away you know what your rival is every step along the way,” Lovie Smith said. “You know who your rival is and what’s at stake. Contempt, dislike, whatever word you want to use, you need to beat your rival, it’s as simple as that.”

“I don’t know when the last time we beat Northwestern. I know I ain’t never beat Northwestern,” senior safety Stanley Green said. “Everything that build up to this season, this last game, I wouldn’t want to go out no other way.”

The Illini and Wildcats kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.