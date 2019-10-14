Lovie says comeback shows what Illini can be

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Putting up 25 straight points against the #16 team in the country is something to build on, and Lovie Smith has already started doing that with his team.

He said on Monday that he’s focusing on that 20 minutes stretch with his team this week. It shows them what they can be, he said. While it is a positive, the players agree, but they say it’s all talk until the wins shows up.

“We can and we did. Most of our emphasis today was on that,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of negatives you can reach for, you can go in that black hole if you’d like but for us, I want the guys to see what we can be.”

“It’s just talk, you know what I mean? And success really silences the critics so when you start to win, people stop asking those types of questions,” Josh Imatorbhebhe said. “Like I said, I don’t know. I’m just like you guys, I don’t know why. I just feel it and I know that there is a reason but I just don’t know what that reason is.”

Illinois hosts #6 Wisconsin on Saturday for homecoming.