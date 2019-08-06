Lovie: “No one has picked us to do anything, that’s a good position to be in”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Lovie Smith is well aware of the facts and isn’t hiding behind them. The Illini have been at the bottom of the Big Ten standings during his 9-27 tenure, finishing last in the West two out of his three years leading the program. Now entering his fourth season, Smith says he’s okay with little to no expectations.

“When you go into a football season and you’re expected to win it all, that’s a motivating feeling I guess,” Smith said. “But when you’re where we are, no one has picked us to do anything, that’s a good position to be in. This a good football team and we got to be ready for it, that’s who we want to be.”

Illinois doubled its overall win total in 2018, going from 2-10 to 4-8. In the league, Smith has struggled though, only winning four games in three years. Watch Lovie’s full press conference from the team’s on-campus Media Day on Tuesday below: