Lovie intends to keep defensive coordinator role

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Lovie Smith took over as Illini defensive coordinator when Hardy Nickerson resigned last season. He said recently, he doesn’t plan on changing that any time soon.

There’s no doubt that the Illinois defense was much improved this season. They plastered a huge ‘128’ sign in the defensive team room of the new Smith Football Performance Center, that’s where they ranked in total defense following the 2018 season. That number jumped up to 78 in 2019.

Illinois also perfected ‘Lovie Ball’ in 2019. Forcing 28 turnovers in the regular season, and leading the Big Ten in turnover margin.

“I’ve liked it. Every year I’ve coached though, I’ve liked that I’ve been involved. I was involved a little bit more, no, a lot more this year, yes. Don’t plan on making any changes at all,” Smith said. “When you become a head coach, there’s a reason why you become a head coach, you should have an expertise on one side of the ball, so why quit doing it? Why quit doing it? So, yes, I intend on continuing to do that and can’t wait for this last game before we move in to next year.”

Illinois takes on Cal in the Redbox Bowl on December 30th.