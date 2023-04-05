WCIA — Bismarck-Henning graduate Dylan Dodd certainly turned some heads in his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night in St. Louis, going five strong innings for the Atlanta Braves while striking out three batters and allowing just one run.

It was a Braves road game, but positioned almost right between his college of Southeast Missouri State and hometown of Bismarck, the lefty had lots of fans on hand.

“Honestly I don’t know how many people ended up here,” Dodd said after the game. “I know of maybe 100, 150 that came but I feel like there was definitely some others as well. It just comes back to, it’s the same game. For me, strike one is the biggest thing for me. When I get ahead of hitters it makes me feel a lot more comfortable to be able to trust my stuff and have success.”

With game one in the books now, it will be prime time for game two as Dodd is next slotted to start on Sunday Night Baseball when the Braves host the San Diego Padres.