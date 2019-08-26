Look inside new Smith Football Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini are now squarely in the middle of the arms race of college football athletic facilities. The new Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center has everything you could ever need for a college football team.

From the grand entryway, to the locker room, to the players lounge, the Smith Center is a sight the University of Illinois has never seen. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman toured more than 20 other college football facilities before he landed on the plans for his own. The locker room doesn’t smell like a locker room, he got that from Clemson. The mannequins in the lobby, he got that from a Nike store on the west coast.

In the locker room there sits one open locker, Bobby Roundtree’s. The defensive end will miss the season after suffering a sever spinal injury in May. But his helmet, pads, and jersey are still out for his teammates to see.

Lovie Smith’s office sits on second floor in the southwest corner, looking directly at the columns on the east side of Memorial Stadium. The entrance to his office is lined with memorabilia from his lengthy coaches career, both in college and the NFL. Sitting right in the middle, a two-way fire place with his desk on one side and couches on the other.

The building is still not completely finished. Most of the unfinished work is on the roof where they are installing an outdoor kitchen, a lounge, and a 9-hole putt-putt golf course.

“I’m proud of the space, I think it’s well designed. Again, a word I’ve used a lot, it’s very efficient. There’s not a lot of wasted movement. They players don’t have to go through 18 different staircases to get from one place to the next. I think every space is usable, functional and I think our guys are proud of it,” Whitman said. “That was one of my best days as an athletic director, the other day when we opened the building and let them in it for the first time. That was, I’ll never forget that.”

The official building dedication is set for the weekend of October 12th. That is also when they will unveil the Dick Butkus statue outside the main entrance.