LIVE pregame at No. 19 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCIA) — A Top 25 showdown awaits No. 23 Illinois as it visits No. 19 Ohio State Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Illini have a ton to play for, including a share of the Big Ten Championship, something that hasn’t been done since 2005. A win over the Buckeyes or against Iowa in the regular season finale on Sunday night, would also get Illinois into a top four spot in the standings, meaning a double bye in next week’s conference tournament in Indianapolis.

This is the first meeting between Illinois and Ohio State this season, making preparation a little different for both teams, who are used to seeing teams for a second time this late in the year.

“It makes it more fun,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “It makes it really feel like it’s an NCAA tournament game, because when you get to the tournament, it’s rare the first opponent you would have faced them. So it makes it more fun.”

#Illini have a chance to win a share of the Big Ten Conference title, but they have to win here first against No. 19 Ohio State. LIVE report coming at 5:20 CT! pic.twitter.com/8Eaku1Ajmo — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) March 5, 2020

The Illini (20-9, 12-6) beat the Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8) on their home court last season, the only road win for the team the entire year. Coming into this season, now third year head coach Brad Underwood was just 2-19 in true road games at Illinois. That’s changed this season, as the Illini are tied atop the Big Ten with Michigan State, both have five conference road victories. Overall, Illinois has six road wins this season.

“There’s nothing that prepares you more for the postseason, or an end of the season run than the Big Ten,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “You have to do it every night you have to bring it every night, and we’re gonna get Ohio state’s best shot, just like we got Indiana’s.”



