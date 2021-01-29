LIVE! No. 19 Illinois hosts No. 7 Iowa in biggest rivalry game of the season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The rivalry returns as No. 19 Illinois hosts No. 7 Iowa Friday night for one of the most anticipated regular season games of the year for Illini Nation. Both teams are coming off an extended break, the Illini (10-5, 6-3 B1G) haven’t played in 10 days, the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2) haven’t suited up in eight days. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on schedules league wide, with Iowa and Illinois losing their most recent game.

All eyes will be on the match-up between Kofi Cockburn and Luka Garza in round three in the Iowa-Illinois series. Both were on the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Top 10 list released on Friday, and both bring a big punch to the court. Garza is leading the country in points, averaging 26.9 per game. Cockburn is leading the Big Ten in double-doubles with 11.

“The era of the big man is gone, except in our league,” Underwood said. “It’s great to see it, those guys are both really talented players, they both deserve it and they’re both really good players in their own way and they do it differently.”