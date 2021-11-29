LIVE! Illinois hosts Notre Dame in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time since March 2020. The Illini (4-2) are only receiving votes in the poll after going 2-1 last week, with a loss to Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, to go along with wins over Kansas State and UT Rio Grande Valley. Notre Dame comes to Champaign tonight for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and the Illini are likely to be short-handed with several players dealing with injuries and sickness.

Trent Frazier (knee) and Andre Curbelo (undisclosed) both missed Friday’s game against the UTRGV, along with Jacob Grandison (sickness). Grandison was in uniform pregame Monday at 6:20, a positive sign for the Orange and Blue. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has been ill as well. The now fifth-year Illini head coach was very disappointed in his team’s effort against the Vaqueros, even with a limited roster.

“We played extremely, and when I say this, EXTREMELY soft the other night,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “As soft as any team in the history of my career has ever played. We got our chest caved in. Literally. On drives, on not guarding the ball, getting run over, and not blocked out, I mean that’s on me. We got bulldozed.”

“Sometimes we come out a little casual,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “I think we just need some more energy sometimes. I don’t think we’re soft, I think sometimes we just play a little bit too casual, maybe a little bit timid sometimes, but I think we need to bring more energy.”

Illinois is a four-point favorite over Notre Dame in a game that will tip-off at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.