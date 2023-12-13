LINCOLN (WCIA) — The Lincoln girls basketball team has its sights set on perfection and the Railers have the roster to make it happen. Lincoln is out to a 10-0 start to its season and returns every player from last year’s state runner-up squad that finished the season 36-1. Colorado State signee Kloe Froebe, who broke the school’s all-time scoring record for both boys and girls earlier this month going past 2,377, leads the way for the Railers.

“There’s always ways to get better and improve,” Froebe said. “We’ve come in every practice and we came in this summer, its been working on all the little small things. We got a big target on our back this year, every team is going to be coming for us.”

Froebe is front and center but has a strong core behind her, with Becca Heitzig, Jenna Bowman, Taryn Stoltzenburg, Piper Whiteman and Tori Geriets the supporting cast on a team that’s filled with not only talent but expectations as well.

“I like it, it gives me fire,” Lincoln senior guard Jenna Bowman said about having the pressure of trying to stay perfect. “I just want to play good every game we go into because I know every team wants to beat us.”

Lincoln returns to the court Friday night visiting Rochester.