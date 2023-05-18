URBANA (WCIA) — Andrea Li is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Uni High badminton standout won her second straight IHSA state singles title over the weekend, defeating Hannah George from Neuqua Valley 13-21, 21-9, 21-19.

Without a practice partner in the area, Li spends countless hours driving back and forth to the Chicagoland area to workout and improve her game. All the hard work paid off with the come from behind victory after dropping the first set of the title match.

“I mean it’s amazing,” Li said. “It’s great to see all the time pay off, especially when it gets really tough with all the things going on but they’re like my family there, I’m always happy to be there but it’s difficult a difficult process but it’s worth it.”

Later this year, Li will take her game to the international level competing in Spokane, Washington in the Badminton World Federation World Junior Championships.

Li is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//