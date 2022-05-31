WCIA — LeRoy baseball is peaking at the right time.

After losing the final game of the regular season, and three out of the last six before regionals, the Panthers have rattled off five-straight victories on their way to the program’s first trip to state. LeRoy’s run hasn’t been without drama, winning the sectional final and Monday’s super-sectional game by a single run. Porter Conn came up with the walk-off hit against St. Thomas More at Illinois Wesleyan to propel the Panthers to a 2-1 win and punch their ticket to Peoria.

“Our parents are probably going to have a heart attack at the age of like 55 I’m guessing but I mean they stick with us, our team sticks together and we keep on chugging,” Conn said.



“You know we’ve got to just keep doing what we’re doing,” LeRoy senior pitcher Calvin Crawford said after securing the win on the mound for the Panthers on Monday. “We’ve been playing good ball these past few games and we’ve just got to keep rolling.”



“You don’t necessarily think you’re ever going to get to state, unless you have a team that’s unbelievable,” LeRoy head coach Wayne Meyer said. “You know I knew we had a good team but in the playoffs we’ve just been playing incredibly well, I’m so proud of them.”

LeRoy (24-9) will face North Clay (31-6) in the Class 1A state semifinals Friday at 12 p.m. at Dozer Field in Peoria.