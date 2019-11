CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sophomore defensive lineman Lere Oladipo was dismissed from the Illinois football team on Tuesday for “violation of team rules”.

Oladipo’s former girlfriend has stated that she plans on pressing charges against Oladipo for domestic abuse. He’s been suspended from the team since week four.

In the release from Illinois Athletics they say “The DIA considers this issue closed and will have no further comment.”