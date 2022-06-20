DANVILLE (WCIA) — Ron Polk is taking a break from the best league in college ball to spend his summer in Danville, joining the Dans staff as an assistant coach in the Prospect League.

“I said, ‘Hey, I’d like to come up and see another league before I come back to the Cape again,'” Polk told WCIA. “And [Jeanie Cook] said, ‘Great, bring it on.'”

Polk has spent the past eight summers in the Cape Cod League, but got a call from Cooke, one of the Dans managing partners, in the offseason. Polk sent more than 60 of his players to Danville in his nearly three decades as head coach at Mississippi State.

“Not the front line guys, but the players that haven’t played very much because they just need to play 55 to 60 games that they play here,” Polk said.

Polk’s impressive career includes eight trips to the College World Series, more than 1,300 wins, and seven tours as a Team USA coach. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for the Dans players this summer.

“I mean what a successful guy,” pitcher Khal Stephen said. “I love to be around him. So just any chance I get picking his brain that kind of thing. Definitely awesome to have him here and on our staff.”

“He’s got a lot of experience. He’s been around for a very long time,” infielder Chase Vinson said. “It’s nice to have him the dugout, you know, learn from him. I mean, he’s great at teaching.”

“I understand with where they’re at right now with their skill level, so I can do that pretty good,” Polk said. “At the same time they have to get better, otherwise they may have a little difficult time getting to that point where they want to be in college baseball. I’m here to help them get better.”