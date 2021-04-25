Lakers arrive home following program’s first Women’s Basketball National Title

MATTOON (WCIA) — The celebration is on for the Lake Land College Women’s Basketball team. The Lakers arrived back to campus on Sunday night, after winning the program’s first NJCAA Championship. They beat Johnson County 53-49 to win the title on Saturday.

The team drove from North Carolina to Mattoon, and were greeted with a celebration following their 10-hour trip home. The Lakers set a school record, earning 16-straight wins on their way to the national title. Former Tri-County standout, Harley Barry, was also named the tournament MVP.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet, it’s a little unreal, and with everything that happened last year,” says Barry. “It’s just a great accomplishment this year, especially since we worked so hard for it.”



“It’s extremely exciting, I was just amazed at how many people were out here, it just says a lot about how much they respect our program, and our players,” says head coach David Johnson.