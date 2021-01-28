Lady Lions roar passed Illini 80-76

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball held tight, but could not overcome Penn State Thursday night in a 80-76 loss.

Jeanae Terry led the Illini in scoring and rebounding on the night, with 21 and 16 respectively. She was two assists away from making it a triple-double. The Illini combined had an impressive performance behind the arc making 10-of-21.

Illinois could not contain Makenna Marisa who had a game high 24 points. The Illini pulled within two in the final minute, but the Lady Lions held on for their second Big Ten win on the season.

The Illini are still searching for their first conference win. They will go again Sunday as they travel to Wisconsin for a 2 p.m. game with the Badgers.