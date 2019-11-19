Kofi, Giorgi connection growing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Are Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili finally starting to play well together? They both put up big numbers Monday night against Hawaii.

Kofi recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Giorgi was one rebound away from a double-double with ten points and nine boards. Cockburn said after the game that their bond already goes beyond the court.

“What me and Giorgi have is really special, I’m talking about off the basketball court we have a really great relationship and he’s always there for me. He tried to pick me up, lead me on the right path and I feel like in the game he always looks out for me,” Cockburn said. “That’s the kind of connection where he gets the ball I know he’s going to try and pass it to me so I have to get really good in post ups so he doesn’t get a turnover and I think it just works, me and him, me looking out for him and him looking out for me.”

Illinois hosts the Citadel on Wednesday night at 8:00 at the State Farm Center.