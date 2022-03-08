WCIA — Kofi Cockburn is once again one of the Big Ten’s best players. The Illinois junior center was named a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection on Tuesday, one of three Illini players recognized by the league, the most since 2005.
This is Cockburn’s second straight year on the first team, he’s the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. The 7-foot Jamaican is 11th in the county in scoring at 21 points per game, leading the league in that category. He’s also eighth nationally in rebounding at 10.6 per game.
Trent Frazier got two accolades on Tuesday landing on the second team as well as the All-Defensive team for the second straight season. The super-senior is averaging 12.1 points per game, third on the Illini, leading the team in assists (4.0) and steals (1.4) per game.
The other Illini honoree is Alfonso Plummer, who got on the third team. The grad transfer is second on the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game, good enough for 12th in the Big Ten. He leads the league in 3s making 91 this season at a 41.7% clip. The 91 triples ranks fourth on the Illinois single season list.
2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
FIRST TEAM
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
JOHNNY DAVIS, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM*
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM*
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Maryland
Malik Hall, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Minnesota
John Harrar, Penn State
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Moussa Diabate, Michigan
Max Christie, Michigan State
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:
Trevion Williams, Purdue
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections INâ€ˆALLâ€ˆCAPS
*Additional honorees due to ties
2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.
2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
THIRD TEAM
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Xavier Johnson, Indiana
Race Thompson, Indiana
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Maryland
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Eli Brooks, Michigan
Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Minnesota
Pete Nance, Northwestern
John Harrar, Penn State
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections IN ALL CAP