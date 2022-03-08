WCIA — Kofi Cockburn is once again one of the Big Ten’s best players. The Illinois junior center was named a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection on Tuesday, one of three Illini players recognized by the league, the most since 2005.

This is Cockburn’s second straight year on the first team, he’s the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. The 7-foot Jamaican is 11th in the county in scoring at 21 points per game, leading the league in that category. He’s also eighth nationally in rebounding at 10.6 per game.

Trent Frazier got two accolades on Tuesday landing on the second team as well as the All-Defensive team for the second straight season. The super-senior is averaging 12.1 points per game, third on the Illini, leading the team in assists (4.0) and steals (1.4) per game.

The other Illini honoree is Alfonso Plummer, who got on the third team. The grad transfer is second on the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game, good enough for 12th in the Big Ten. He leads the league in 3s making 91 this season at a 41.7% clip. The 91 triples ranks fourth on the Illinois single season list.

2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches

FIRST TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

JOHNNY DAVIS, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM*

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM*

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Malik Hall, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

John Harrar, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Max Christie, Michigan State

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:

Trevion Williams, Purdue

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections INâ€ˆALLâ€ˆCAPS

*Additional honorees due to ties

2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.

2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel

FIRST TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

THIRD TEAM

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Xavier Johnson, Indiana

Race Thompson, Indiana

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Eli Brooks, Michigan

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Pete Nance, Northwestern

John Harrar, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections IN ALL CAP