MAHOMET (WCIA) — No one who has ever put on a Mahomet-Seymour uniform could put them away quite like Cayla Koerner, who hit the century mark for career goals this season.

“I didn’t even know that I scored 100,” Koerner said about her accomplishment.

The Bulldogs’ striker is the tip of the spear for a potent offensive attack, accounting for almost half of the squad’s more than six goals per match.

“Immediately she made an impact, was dangerous with her speed, her physicality, and the fact that she can finish either foot, create her own shot is exceptional,” Mahomet-Seymour head coach Jeremy Davis said.

“It comes down to everyone that’s on the field with me,” added Koerner. “Every goal comes down to my teammates pass it to me. (Coach) Davis really brings out that team chemistry in our team.”

Koerner also helped lead the Bulldogs girls’ basketball team to the best season in school history winning a sectional title but will continue her soccer career at the next level, signing to play at Southeast Missouri State.

“They bring in a good environment for all the incoming players and the coach is just like, the best person ever,” said Koerner.



“She’s one of the most committed players in terms of, ‘We got soccer Monday through Saturday’ and she goes out and works with a trainer on her finishing on Sundays. She puts in the time to not just be good, but be great,” Davis said.

Koerner has led Mahomet-Seymour to an Apollo Conference championship finishing 10-0, securing a top sectional seed. The Bulldogs open up postseason play Wednesday against Lincoln in the Class 2A Bloomington Regional. M-S has won back-to-back regional titles, meaning Koerner could cap off her career going 3-for-3 by raising another plaque this weekend.

“It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh I think we can make it to Sectionals,'” Koerner said. “It’s just going to have to be taking the first Regional game and if we can make it to Regional Finals we’ll take that game as well. I think with our team being so team-oriented, I think we have a chance.”