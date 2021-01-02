Kicker James McCourt announces he will play another season with Illinois

(WCIA) — Ireland native James McCourt is hoping to start the 2021 season in the place he calls home. The Illini kicker announced on Saturday that he will be returning to program for his sixth season, with a chance to start next season with a game against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.

McCourt kicked the game-winning field goal in the 2019 upset against No. 6 Wisconsin, and kicked another game winner this past season to bring the Illini to a 23-20 win against Rutgers on the road.

McCourt joins four other seniors that will use their extra year including Alex Palczewski, Doug Kramer, Brandon Peters, and Vederian Lowe.

Nate Hobbs, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Kendrick Green, Jake Hansen, and Milo Eifler announced they will declare for the 2021 NFL draft.