Keynodo Hudson brings the energy to Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If there’s one person you’re going to hear at Illini practice, it’s cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson. If it wasn’t for his voice, the first-year assistant coach would be hard to keep track of.

Hudson is always on the move, and it’s that energy he hopes will rub off on the team.

“This is an energetic game, these are young guys, they feed off energy, so it’s my job to be a catalyst and help bring that energy out here at practice,” Hudson said.

With the loudest voice on the team, you better believe he’s putting it to good use. As the former cornerbacks coach at FAU he led the Owls to a program record of 20 interceptions. He’s hoping to do the same with the Illini.

“That is our standard, that’s what we’re trying to create, that same type of atmosphere here, and we want to attack the ball and be consistent, and we create turnovers and getting shot clock opportunities for our offense,” Hudson said.

Prior to FAU, Hudson spent six seasons at USC as a defensive administrative assistant. The chance be back in the power-five, and coach in the Big Ten was well worth moving his family of seven from South Florida.

“My kids are football kids so they were embracing the opportunity to come back and be in a power-five conference, and play big time games every single week, and be in big venues,” Hudson said.

No matter where the Illini go this season, you can bet Keynodo Hudson will be the loudest guy there.