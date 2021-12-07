Kerby Joseph named AP All-Big Ten first team safety

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois junior safety Kerby Joseph was named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten first team on Tuesday. Joseph tied for the national lead in interceptions with five this season, four of those in Big Ten play. The Orlando, Florida native also was tied for third in country in fumbles forced with three, along with the No. 1 graded defensive back, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kerby Joseph 2021 Honors

• All-Big Ten First Team (media)

• All-Big Ten Second Team (coaches)

• AP All-Big Ten First Team