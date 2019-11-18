Kenli Nettles signs with Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Less than a month after committing to Iowa, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Kenli Nettles officially signed her Letter of Intent to the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

Nettles is a three-time state champion, and ten-time state medalist in her first three years. She helped lead the Knights to a 5th place finish at the state meet in May, scoring all 35 points for her team by winning the high jump, both hurdle races, and coming 5th in the 200m dash.

She also placed in the top six in two events at nationals this summer. She says she’s relieved the process is over, but still have more in mind for her senior season.

“It’s exciting, it’s a little overwhelming, but it’s exciting really. I couldn’t see it any other way. I have all kinds of people supporting me and I just can’t thank them enough for coming,” Nettles said. “I want to bring home a team trophy this year but it’s exciting and I can’t wait. I’m hoping to break a few more records, bring home a few more gold medals and call it good.”

Nettles follows in the footsteps of former Salt Fork star Jenny Kimbro, who is currently in her senior year for the Hawkeyes.