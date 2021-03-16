Kendrick Green, three other Illini ready for pro day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kendrick Green has the most important job interview of his life on Wednesday. The Peoria native will join three other former Illini during the school’s pro day, working out for NFL scouts at the Illinois practice facility. After the NFL scouting combine was canceled due to COVID-19, this is his big chance to record times that prove he can play at the next level.

“Without saying too much, I should be in a pretty good position this draft,” Green said. “Hopefully tomorrow I’ll go out there and prove that and solidify myself as someone who should be drafted this year.”

Most projections have Green as a mid-to-late round pick in April’s draft. Green and his Illini teammates Josh Imatorbhebhe, Milo Eifler and Nate Hobbs will all participate in the closed event.

“I always play with a chip on my shoulder,” Green added. “I always feel like there’s somebody on TV or somebody in the stands who have never watched me play before. If they’re watching me, I want to have a good first impression. First impressions are everything.”