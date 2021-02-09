Jostes to be inducted in IHSFCA Hall of Fame

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes is part of the next class of the Illinois High School Football Head Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The IHSFCA announced Tuesday morning Jostes is part of their 10 person 2021 class. He is also one of only three active head coaches to receive the honor this year. The induction will be June 19, 2021 at the ICA-Shrine All-Star Game.
Here is the entire list of coaches being honored:
2021 IHSFCA HOF INDUCTEES
ACTIVE
Jeff Harres – New Berlin
Josh Jostes – Maroa-Forsyth
Brian Hassett – Streator – Prairie Central
Career
John Hart – Edwards County – Mt. Carmel – Huntley
Andy Bitto – Mundelein Carmel – Antioch
Bill Modelski – Conant
Retired
Darren Peach – Mt. Carmel
Assistants
Dave Douglas – Joliet Catholic
Deceased
Jim Frankenreider – Annawan
Ray Eliot Award
Dave Jacobs