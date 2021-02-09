Jostes to be inducted in IHSFCA Hall of Fame

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes is part of the next class of the Illinois High School Football Head Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The IHSFCA announced Tuesday morning Jostes is part of their 10 person 2021 class. He is also one of only three active head coaches to receive the honor this year. The induction will be June 19, 2021 at the ICA-Shrine All-Star Game.

Here is the entire list of coaches being honored:

2021 IHSFCA HOF INDUCTEES

ACTIVE

Jeff Harres – New Berlin

Josh Jostes – Maroa-Forsyth

Brian Hassett – Streator – Prairie Central

Career

John Hart – Edwards County – Mt. Carmel – Huntley

Andy Bitto – Mundelein Carmel – Antioch

Bill Modelski – Conant

Retired

Darren Peach – Mt. Carmel

Assistants

Dave Douglas – Joliet Catholic

Deceased

Jim Frankenreider – Annawan

Ray Eliot Award

Dave Jacobs