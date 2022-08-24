TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Jordan Quinn is ready for the spotlight. The Tuscola junior is taking over the Warriors’ offense this season as the starting quarterback and ready to make a name for himself after his brother graduated as one of the school’s all-time best athletes.

“I’ve always not try to let it bother me and just try to make my own name for myself,” Jordan Quinn said.

And now Jordan is getting that chance as Tuscola’s QB1. Following in his brother’s footsteps isn’t a bad thing, after all Jalen is the reigning WCIA 3 Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the school’s all-time leading scorer. But with Jalen now hooping at Loyola, his younger brother is ready to take over the family name suiting up for the Warriors.

“It is my chance to step up and make a name for myself instead of kind of being in his shadow,” Jordan Quinn said.

Jordan only played three football games last year as a sophomore before hurting his collarbone and sitting out the rest of the season. He returned in time to play basketball with his brother but football is Jordan’s favorite sport, and with his throwing shoulder fully healthy, he’s ready for his junior year.

“My arm feels better than ever and I’m confident in my abilities,” Quinn said.



“Confident kid,” Tuscola head coach Andy Romine said. “The thing that’s maybe more important than his confidence is he exudes confidence to his teammates that’s what you want to see from a quarterback.”

Jordan juggled basketball and extra football workouts this winter to get ready for this fall.

Now he’s ready to prove to everyone what he can do, including Jalen.

“He’s back for this week and it was really great seeing him before he leaves,” Jordan said about Jalen returning home for the season opener. “And I’ll get to talk to him and everything. Him being at the game will really boost my confidence and have him watch me, I’ll have something to really show out for.”

And he’ll have that chance in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week against top rival Arcola.