TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Jordan Quinn has the upper hand on his older brother, not that he’s rubbing it in, at least not too much. The Tuscola junior leads the Warriors to the Class 1A state semifinals on Thursday afternoon at State Farm Center. It’s the first Final Four appearance for the program, one year after Jalen graduated.

“Making a name for myself is always something I’ve wanted to do, but a lot of credit goes to him for making me the player I am today,” Jordan said about Jalen, who now plays at Loyola. “I wouldn’t be here without him, but I love him to death.”

Quinn is leading the Warriors (30-6) in points and rebounds this season, averaging 14 and 7 per game, respectively. That includes several late 3s in a four overtime sectional win over Altamont last Friday night.



“Jordan has especially late in the season, has led us in so many ways, just defensively, but of course he shows up scoring wise,” Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth said. “He’s a guy that has got an ability to shoot it well from the outside, but he’s also so athletic inside.”

Tuscola faces Scales Mound Thursday at 11:45 a.m. in a game you can watch on our WCIX49.