Jones returns to court for Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Following an eight game suspension, Tevian Jones made his first appearance for the Illini this season in their win over Old Dominion.

Jones was suspended for a violation of the team academic policy on October 26th. He missed the first eight games of the season before being reinstated ahead of the Maryland game. He did not see the floor in the Maryland or Michigan win.

Jones played the final four minutes of the win over ODU, he missed his only shot attempt.

“He needed to break a sweat today. I’ve told Tev this, he’s got to earn the right to get on the court. I will never disrespect the other guys that show up every day and have played and do all the right things, he’s got to earn that right. Can he help us? Absolutely. We’ve all seen that,” Brad Underwood said. “Today was an opportunity and now we get a week of practice and he’s a guy that can help us in a lot of different ways, on the glass, rebounding, not just making shots.”

Jones and the Illini take on Missouri on Saturday in St. Louis in the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup.