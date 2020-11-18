Jimmy V Classic to be played in Indianapolis

WCIA — The Illinois Men’s Basketball non-conference schedule is packed with early season challenges, but they won’t have to travel too far for one of them.

The team announced their neutral-site game against No. 2 Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. No fans will be in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game will be played at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 2, the first in a challenging run for the Illini. Later on in that week the team will travel to Durham, N.C. to take on No. 9 Duke on Dec. 8. Then on Dec. 12, they travel to Columbia, Mo. to play for Braggin’ Rights against Missouri.

This will be the first Jimmy V Classic not held in the New York area. The Top 10 meeting between the Bears and the Illini will be the second game of the event, after No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 12 Tennessee square off earlier in the day.

