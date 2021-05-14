Jermaine Hamlin transfers to Eastern Illinois

WCIA — The former Illini and Lincoln Railer is staying close to home, as Jermaine Hamlin announced on Twitter Friday he is headed to Eastern Illinois.

Jermaine Hamlin stays close and is headed to EIU https://t.co/DMKJYQVC12 — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) May 14, 2021

Hamlin was going to play in prep school before receiving a late offer from the Illini. At the time, he held offers from Fort Wayne, North Dakota, South Dakota, and from the Jay Spoonhour-led EIU Panthers.

Playing in just 24 games over two seasons with the Illini, Hamlin played off the bench. He had a career high 8 points and 12 minutes against Lindenwood in 2019. He has been in the transfer portal since late April.

Hamlin will play for first-year head coach Marty Simmons. He will have two years of eligibility with the Panthers.