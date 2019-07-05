Jermaine Hamlin delays college choice, choosing prep school instead

Indianapolis, Ind. (WCIA) — Jermaine Hamlin has the one thing you can’t teach, size. At 6-foot-10, he stands taller than most on the EYBL circuit, playing alongside and against some of the nation’s top recruits as part of the Bradley Beal Elite.

“Playing with these good kids, I get a lot of good looks from other coaches cause when they come to watch them, if I show out on the floor, then I’ll get some looks too,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin graduated from Lincoln in May but decided to reclassify to the Class of 2020. The honorable mention All-State pick will attend Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, as he tries to improve his stock on the recruiting trail.

He currently holds offers from Fort Wayne, Eastern Illinois, along with North and South Dakota.

“Next step is for me to start playing harder, you know, out there you’ve always got to play hard on the floor,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin has come a long way since getting cut from tryouts for his 8th grade team. He made the team his freshman year, the first time he ever played organized basketball. As a senior, he helped the Railers make a run to the sectional title game, averaging about 15 points and eight rebounds a game.

“The progress that he’s made over the course of those four years have been in my 43 years of coaching, the by far I’ve ever had a player improve so, he’s still got a lot of work to do but the sky’s the limit,” Lincoln head coach Neil Alexander said. “He’s only going to get better, 2-3 more years of playing and the skill level that he has, it’s sky high.”

Hamlin says he also wants to gain more weight, hoping to get up to 250. He’ll have plenty of time to pack on the pounds before he enrolls in college this time next year.