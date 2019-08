CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The St. Louis pipeline strengthens with the verbal commitment of Trinity Catholic wide receiver James Frenchie.

Frenchie is the second Trinity Catholic player in the class of 2020 to commit to the Illini, joining running back Reggie Lovie. He also joins former teammates and current Illini Isaiah Williams and Shammond Cooper.

He’s a 4-star wide receiver, ranked in the top-300 by 247sports.com.