Iroquois West’s Clayton Leonard commits to Illinois

(WCIA) — Iroquois West’s Clayton Leonard committed to Illinois on Sunday, making the announcement via his social media. The offensive lineman had other offers from Central Michigan and Illinois State but chose to stay home.

“Just being able to have the opportunity to play in the Big Ten, the highest stage of college football, it’s a great feeling,” says Leonard. “All the coaching staff, they’re a great bunch of dudes and they just sold me right away, on what the program could be if I went there, they really just want Illinois to be Illinois again.”

He is the second local commit for the Class of 2022 within the last two days, after Rochester’s Hank Beatty committed to the program on Saturday.

Leonard is bouncing back from an ACL tear he suffered during his sophomore season, and has been playing his junior year this spring. 247 Sports ranks Leonard ranks as a Top-30 recruit in the state.

