Increased play for Isaiah Williams?

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini Nation got a glimpse of the future but it didn’t last long. True freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams made his collegiate debut against Nebraska, rushing twice for negative three yards. Not quite the impact many fans were hoping the highly touted recruit would have four games into the season.

“Brandon’s our quarterback,” Smith said about starter Brandon Peters. “Brandon’s going to play the majority of the time. We tried to change some things up a little bit. Isaiah knows eventually someday he’s going to help us win a lot of games but I’ll kind of leave it at that.”

Williams is a run-first player, who offers a change of pace over Peters, who prefers to throw first. Peters has started every game for the Illini (2-2, 0-1 B1G) after grad transferring from Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has completed 59 percent of his passes for 765 yards, to go along with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Williams came to Champaign as one of the highest rated recruits in program history. The 4-star prospect had dozens of Power 5 offers but chose the Illini, who vowed to let him be a quarterback. 247Sports ranks the St. Louis native as the 9th highest rated player all-time for Illinois, dating back to the beginning of the recruiting rankings era in 2000.