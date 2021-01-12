Inconsistent Illini hoops searching for answers with slow starts, turnovers, free throws

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The difference between the good Illini team and the ‘yell at the TV Illini’ this season is puzzling for fans. There have been stretches where No. 14 Illinois has certainly looked like a Big Ten title contender, winning at Duke, blowing out Minnesota and the second half at Northwestern. But there was still a first half in Evanston that saw the Illini down 15 points at the break before making a comeback. And that’s the rub with Illini Nation, the bar has been raised from years’ past.

Missed free throws, turnovers and slow starts are three things that stick out most. The Illini (9-4, 5-2 B1G) are shooting 68 percent from the line this season, 11th in the Big Ten.

“We’ve just to look at ourselves in the mirror and change it. It was frustrating, we didn’t get the ball to Kofi enough, I got to do a better job of that. When he gets doubled and tripled he can’t turn it over and that’s just being sloppy and not being sharp.”