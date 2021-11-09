Illinois wrestling withdraws from event due to COVID-19 concerns

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the first time since college sports returned in the Fall of 2020, Illinois athletics is pulling out of a competition due to internal COVID-19 concerns. The Illinois wrestling team has withdrawn from this weekend’s Mountaineer Invitational in Boone, North Carolina due to coronavirus issues within the program. It snaps a streak of more than 400 consecutive Illinois athletics events without a self-imposed COVID-19 disruption, according to a release from the school.

Dozens of Illini athletes have tested positive for the virus since students returned to campus following a nationwide shutdown in March 2020, but until now, no Illini teams have been sidelined due to internal COVID-19, only individuals.

Illinois wrestling is scheduled to return to competition Nov. 20 at the Lindenwood Open in St. Charles, Missouri.