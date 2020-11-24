Illinois Women’s Basketball releases schedule

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two days before their season gets started, Illinois Women’s Basketball has released their schedule.

They will open against Indiana State at the State Farm Center on Wednesday, they will play at night after the Men’s Basketball MTE. The team only has four non-conference games, compared to 11 last season.

Big Ten play starts early this year on Dec. 10 at Nebraska and they wrap up the season March 5 at home against Minnesota.

“You have a minimal non-conference schedule so the first time they step out it’s just going to be ‘Ready. Set. Go,'” says head coach Nancy Fahey. “We’re moving. That is part of it. For me it’s trying to keep it simpler this year, because things could change so drastically day to day on this.”

The Big Ten Tournament this year is at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. That will go from March 9-13.