Illinois wins the Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — For the first time since 2005, the Illini held up a Big Ten Tournament Trophy. The Illini beat Ohio State 91-88 in overtime for the program’s third tournament title. Ayo Dosunmu earned the award for Most Outstanding Player following a 16-point performance and a pair of free throws down the stretch to win it against the Buckeyes. Dosunmu took the postgame press conference in “a different feeling”, as he soaked in the surreal moment.

Big Ten Tournament Champs take the stage

“We just won a big ten tournament championship, we put it all on the line and sacrificed it all,” said Dosunmu.

Following the team’s post-game trophy presentation, Brad Underwood took the stage, and addressed the fans saying, “we’re not done.” It was a fitting moment for the Illini who continued their celebration, while hearing their name in the NCAA Selection Show for the first time since 2013. The Illini locked down a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will face Drexel in the first round.

"It feels good but I want more"



"It feels good but I want more"

-signed, #Illini Ayo Dosunmu

It was a thrilling finish for the Illini who went to overtime, but the game didn’t quite start out the same way as it ended. The Buckeyes started their battle through the bracket starting on Thursday, and fatigue a likely reason for them starting the first half 0-8 from the field, their first field goal came just 7 minutes into the game. The Illini led by as many as 17 in the first half.

How does @IlliniMBB coach Brad Underwood plan to celebrate tonight?



How does @IlliniMBB coach Brad Underwood plan to celebrate tonight?

"There might be a steak ordered in and a some shrimp cocktails…and it may be more than one shrimp cocktail and there might be a really, really good glass of red wine somewhere in my plans."

The Buckeyes came within two after halftime, but the Illini were sparked with a second-half surge from Giorgi Bezhanishvili–the junior had 12 points and 6 rebounds, before fouling out. Andre Curbelo also made several key plays down the stretch, and scored 16 points for Illinois. Da’Monte Williams also went 3-3 from behind the arc.

"AMAZING"



You could say Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn are pumped up to win the Big Ten title and be a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed…AMAZING 11 times in 27 seconds

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dVGCQFN4Me — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 14, 2021

One word to sum up the journey to the Big Ten Title? Bezhanishvili called it “amazing” close to, if not more than, 100 times.