Illinois volleyball beats West Virginia in opening round of NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCIA) — After dropping the first set, Illinois volleyball won three straight to beat West Virginia in four Friday night at Memorial Coliseum 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20. The Illini (21-11) will now face the winner of No. 7 Kentucky, the host of this weekend’s regional, or Southeast Missouri State, in the second round on Saturday.

Sophomore Raina Terry led Illinois with 18 kills with a .317 hitting percentage, to go along with 9 digs. Senior Megan Cooney had 15 kills on a .375 clip, with Jessica Nunge (13), Kennedy Collins (11) and Kyla Collins (10) also posting double-digit kill totals. After a match high eight errors in the first set, the Illini cleaned things up, only committing 11 the rest of the match.