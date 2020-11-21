Illinois beats Nebraska for second straight road win

LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — Coming off the heels of their first win of the season, quarterback Brandon Peters returned from COVID-19 protocol and helped lead the Illini to a 41-23 win. It’s their first win at Nebraska since 1924.

Illinois takes down Nebraska in Lincoln for the first time since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. Head Coach Lovie Smith says today's win comes from who they had available.



"We were as healthy as we've been, that has a lot to do with it." pic.twitter.com/mlz3YDJd80 — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 21, 2020

Peters was sidelined for the last three weeks and Saturday was the first game he was eligible to return. He did not need long to shake off the rust, he found his favorite target Josh Imatorbhebhe early in the second quarter for his first touchdown of the season. He also got one on the ground later in the game.

That's an #Illini win! 41-23 against Nebraska, and the first time here in Lincoln since 1924 pic.twitter.com/c7hq9VxEA9 — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) November 21, 2020

The rushing attack and defense were standouts again for head coach Lovie Smith’s squad. Senior linebacker Jake Hansen recovered a fumble on the first play of the game that set up the offense with great field position, which allowed transfer running back Chase Brown to score the first rushing touchdown of his college career. He followed that up with another score in the first quarter, and ended the game with 110 yards on the ground.

"We understand how we started out football season…but it's good to see it show up on the football field."#Illini head coach Lovie Smith on results showing up after a tough start 0-3 start, and his senior leadership pic.twitter.com/bBqT58EuAA — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 21, 2020

Senior Mike Epstein also cracked 100 rushing yards on the day. He ended with 113 yards and a score. This is the first time since 2000 the Illini have had two 100-yard rushers in back-to-back games.

"When I got the news, it was pretty tough to stomach…10 days in a hotel room is not ideal. It sucked"#Illini QB Brandon Peters talks for the first time since getting COVID-19 and missing 21 days. Says he "felt good enough to be out there playing" pic.twitter.com/D4qihf2gXN — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 21, 2020

The defense had five takeaways in total. Hansen followed up his fumble recovery with an interception later in the game. Tony Adams and Tarique Barnes grabbed picks of their own, and Khalan Tolson was able to force and pick up another fumble.

Linebacker Jake Hansen was huge in the Illini win today. The senior recovered a fumble on the first play of the game and later added an interception. Hansen says it's time for the team to start stacking wins.



"It kind of puts us on track to back where we want to go." pic.twitter.com/ig0JSAJNnD — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 21, 2020

Illinois will be back at Memorial Stadium next week when they welcome in No. 3 Ohio State. The Illini have not beaten the Buckeyes since 2007.